Three COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 37 new cases within the last 48 hours.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 81-year-old man, a 57-year-old female and
an 82-year-old female passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 23.

There have been 2,043 since the start of the pandemic.

