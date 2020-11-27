Three COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 81-year-old man, a 57-year-old female and

an 82-year-old female passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 23.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 37 new cases within the last 48 hours.

There have been 2,043 since the start of the pandemic.

