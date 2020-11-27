Advertisement

Voices from the middle on governing a divided nation

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The balance of power for the 117th Congress isn’t quite settled. But, it’s a near certainty Democrats and Republicans won’t achieve much without working together.

Two upsets in Georgia’s runoff Senate races, a simple rule change, and Democrats could wield just enough power to ram their agenda through Congress next year. But, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin has no interest in exploiting a power monopoly.

“The whole purpose of the Senate is for the minority to have a voice, said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), “and I’m hoping we’ll get back to that.”

The moderate Democrat sees enough policy middle-ground to break-through partisan gridlock, offering opportunity to invest in infrastructure, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and address the pandemic.

“Put us into a room together, let’s move beyond this,” he said of passing new law, “that’s what leadership’s about.”

“I’m actually very optimistic,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said of Congress’ ability to work across the aisle next term.

The moderate Republican is trying to broker a coronavirus relief deal between the GOP and Democrats. The sticking points - a $1.5-trillion gap between competing plans and whether to bailout states - don’t present obvious avenues for compromise.

“Those are two very difficult issues to resolve,” Collins conceded, “but we’ve got to try.”

“If you look at what’s facing the country right now, we are in crisis,” said Jason Grumet, president of the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Grumet said crisis can actually be a recipe for a more functional Congress. And, while he said the pandemic is creating new consensus around issues like paid family leave, even popular ideas stall if leadership blocks a vote.

“We’ve… put so much power in the hands of the speaker and majority leader, they’re focused on politics,” Grumet said of the structural impediments to action even when broad, cross-party consensus exists.

If, as expected, Republicans hold onto control of the Senate we’ll see an early bipartisanship test. President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks will need their approval to officially start their new jobs.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman congratulated both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on...
Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman comment on 2020 presidential election outcome