West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 866 new positive cases of COVID-19..

This brings the Mountain State’s total case count to 45,046.

No new deaths were reported Friday, the total death count stands at 712.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432), Wyoming (700).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.