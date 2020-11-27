Advertisement

WVU beats WKU

2nd half spurt gives Mountaineers Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Title
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks over a Western Kentucky defender during the...
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks over a Western Kentucky defender during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)(Josh Jurgens | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WSAZ) - With 15 minutes left in the game, Western Kentucky led West Virginia by ten points and seemed in control but things turned on a dime quickly at the Sanford Pentagon. WVU went on a 26-7 run over the next 12 minutes to get their 3rd win of 2020 70-64. The scoring leaders for WVU were Derek Culver who scored 15 while Miles McBride added 14. WKU’s Charles Bassey scored 15 points.

The Mountaineers are off until December 1st when they take on the #1 team in college basketball. They play Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis.

