43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Forty-three new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men and women in their 90s.

Health department director Chris Crum says none of these cases are travel related and all affected individuals are currently in isolation.

Several of these cases come from nursing homes in the county, according to health officials.

Five new cases among residents at South Shore Nursing have been reported, bringing their total to 19 residents who have been infected by COVID-19.

Wurtland Nursing and Rehab has one new case involving a resident, bringing their total to 17 residents who have been infected.

The county has had 1,397 positive cases overall, 776 which have recovered and 603 that remain active.

The death toll stands at 14.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.