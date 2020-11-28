Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men and women in their 90s.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Forty-three new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men and women in their 90s.

Health department director Chris Crum says none of these cases are travel related and all affected individuals are currently in isolation.

Several of these cases come from nursing homes in the county, according to health officials.

Five new cases among residents at South Shore Nursing have been reported, bringing their total to 19 residents who have been infected by COVID-19.

Wurtland Nursing and Rehab has one new case involving a resident, bringing their total to 17 residents who have been infected.

The county has had 1,397 positive cases overall, 776 which have recovered and 603 that remain active.

The death toll stands at 14.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard beats Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter beats Shelby Valley