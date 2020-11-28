Annual Greenup Christmas Parade cancelled

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Greenup will not be hosting their annual Christmas Parade in 2020.

Officials with the Greenup Fire Department say the cancellation is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Decisions like this are not made lightly, and are made with the health, welfare & safety of the public in mind,” said Karen Belt of Greenup Fire Department.

The City is optimistic to have a great parade in 2021.

