Annual Greenup Christmas Parade cancelled
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Greenup will not be hosting their annual Christmas Parade in 2020.
Officials with the Greenup Fire Department say the cancellation is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Decisions like this are not made lightly, and are made with the health, welfare & safety of the public in mind,” said Karen Belt of Greenup Fire Department.
The City is optimistic to have a great parade in 2021.
