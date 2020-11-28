Beshear urges Kentuckians to stay strong with ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in COVID fight

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to “hang on” in the fight against COVID-19 with “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.

Beshear says help is on the way with a vaccine he has previously said should roll out a first phase in December.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 2,437 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

The new data raises the case total to 174,182 and 1,885 deaths.

There are currently 1,722 in the hospital because of the virus with 408 in ICU and 220 on a ventilator.

“Persistence is key to limiting the spread and preventing further COVID-19 related deaths,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Don’t give in to mask fatigue. Wear your mask correctly. Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.”

