Advertisement

Beshear urges Kentuckians to stay strong with ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in COVID fight

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to “hang on” in the fight against COVID-19 with...
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to “hang on” in the fight against COVID-19 with “light at the end of the tunnel.”(AP)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to “hang on” in the fight against COVID-19 with “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.

Beshear says help is on the way with a vaccine he has previously said should roll out a first phase in December.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 2,437 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

The new data raises the case total to 174,182 and 1,885 deaths.

There are currently 1,722 in the hospital because of the virus with 408 in ICU and 220 on a ventilator.

“Persistence is key to limiting the spread and preventing further COVID-19 related deaths,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Don’t give in to mask fatigue. Wear your mask correctly. Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
Flames
Crews Fighting Structure Fire
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy
WVSSAC crowns champions after Saturday metric map
SUPER SIX CANCELED
Local businesses in Pomeroy saw their busiest day of the year.
Customers turn out for Small Business Saturday in Pomeroy