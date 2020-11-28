Advertisement

Bobcats blast BGSU

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Having some extra time off sure helped the Ohio Bobcats as they beat Bowling Green Saturday afternoon by a final score of 52-10. Ohio led by 35 points at the break as they improve to 2-1 on the year and next host Buffalo on December 5th.

De.’Montre Tuggle had a monster day for Ohio as he rushed for 185 yards on 15 carries and he scored 3 touchdowns in the win. Ohio rushed for 355 total yards against the Falcons.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

