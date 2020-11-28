Advertisement

Child advocate: Foster care lawsuit necessary after inaction

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An advocate for people who take custody of children they’re related to says a lawsuit seeking to boost payments for those children’s care was made necessary by the state’s inaction.

Barbara Turpin is with the Ohio Grandparents/Kinship Coalition. She says she’s hopeful a federal lawsuit filed last week against the state will help qualified caregivers receive the help they need.

At issue is a gap between payments to non-licensed relatives and licensed foster care parents.

Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 federal appeals court ruling ordering equality in such payments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

