COVID-19 death toll rises to 25 in Scioto County

Health officials say a 78-year-old man died from complications related to the virus Friday...
Health officials say a 78-year-old man died from complications related to the virus Friday night, and a 74-year-old man died Saturday morning.((Source: MGN image))
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County Saturday, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 25.

Health officials say a 78-year-old man died from complications related to the virus Friday night, and a 74-year-old man died Saturday morning.

The Ohio Department of Health says 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Scioto County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,101 with 1,358 considered recovered.

As of Saturday, Scioto County remains at Level Three or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

