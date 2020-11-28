Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Pam Knell

By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman who rescued a kitten from a drain says the love has come full circle as she’s recently faced a few hardships of her own.

Pam Knell knows a lot can happen in a month.

At the end of October, Pam and two of her neighbors stayed up all night to save a small kitten from a storm drain on their street.

Then a little more than a week later Pam tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was supposed to be out of quarantine, but then I ended up with COVID pneumonia. I was in the hospital. I’m home now. I’m on the mend. I’m doing very good,” said Knell.

Now the rescued kitten, appropriately named Stormy Drain, has been doing a bit of rescuing herself.

“She doesn’t leave me. She sleeps with me. She’s my constant companion,” said Knell.

For their mutual hard work Pam, Stormy, and Pam’s neighbors were recognized as WSAZ’s Hometown Heroes at the end of November 2020.

“I’ve never had anything like this to happen to me. This is an honor. It is an honor to be recognized”, said Knell. It is an honor, but this, Stormy the kitten, is what it’s all about.

“With all the negativity that Portsmouth, Ohio, my hometown, has with the drugs and everything, and then this little kitten brought Mabert Road together as a group community. It’s a big movement, and we need more of the positivity in our lives especially with this COVID and everything that’s going on. Our lives are kind of in limbo right now,” said Knell.

Pam will have to continue to quarantine until November 30, but thankfully she has Stormy by her side.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Ron was nominated by his coworkers and friends for spreading kindness.
Hometown Hero | Ron Dallis
Sue was nominated by her peers to be this week's Hometown Hero.
Hometown Hero | Sue Burke
For months, nursing home staffers were the only human interaction for many loved ones in the...
Hometown Hero | Nursing home staff
Nathan Dever works on making a face shield at Shawnee State University.
Hometown Hero | Nathan Dever