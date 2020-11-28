Hometown Hero | Pam Knell

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman who rescued a kitten from a drain says the love has come full circle as she’s recently faced a few hardships of her own.

Pam Knell knows a lot can happen in a month.

At the end of October, Pam and two of her neighbors stayed up all night to save a small kitten from a storm drain on their street.

Then a little more than a week later Pam tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was supposed to be out of quarantine, but then I ended up with COVID pneumonia. I was in the hospital. I’m home now. I’m on the mend. I’m doing very good,” said Knell.

Now the rescued kitten, appropriately named Stormy Drain, has been doing a bit of rescuing herself.

“She doesn’t leave me. She sleeps with me. She’s my constant companion,” said Knell.

For their mutual hard work Pam, Stormy, and Pam’s neighbors were recognized as WSAZ’s Hometown Heroes at the end of November 2020.

“I’ve never had anything like this to happen to me. This is an honor. It is an honor to be recognized”, said Knell. It is an honor, but this, Stormy the kitten, is what it’s all about.

“With all the negativity that Portsmouth, Ohio, my hometown, has with the drugs and everything, and then this little kitten brought Mabert Road together as a group community. It’s a big movement, and we need more of the positivity in our lives especially with this COVID and everything that’s going on. Our lives are kind of in limbo right now,” said Knell.

Pam will have to continue to quarantine until November 30, but thankfully she has Stormy by her side.

