Hurricane city officials encourage people to shop local

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If any businesses have been suffering this year, it’s small businesses. Many had to close down at the beginning of the pandemic.

Hurricane city officials are encouraging people to spend their money locally this Christmas season.

Rob Vanater, owner of Drip Coffee in Hurricane and Teays Valley, says it’s more important than ever to shop local as 2020 comes to a close and holiday shopping begins.

The shop faced uphill battles from a temporary shut-down to changing parts of their operations.

“This year, especially this year, with everything that has been going on with COVID and all the shutdowns,” said Vanater.

Vanater says both his shops had to shut down, one for a week and the other for a month.

“Shut down for a little over a month just trying to regroup and get customers in and out safely without having major issues with COVID regulations,” said Vanater.

Overcoming challenge after challenge, Drip Coffee went above and beyond by providing free meals to school children and seniors.

“Knowing a lot of the local senior programs had been shut down temporarily and the food programs were not as prevalent,” said Vanater.

The city is hoping people shop small through the holiday season.

Kyle Smith visited Drip with a friend.

“It’s been just a struggle for the past few months and we always talk about -- we want more businesses here in Hurricane and the only way to make that happen is to support the ones we have already,” said Smith.

Smith said it may be more convenient to shop online, but its vital to support small businesses.

“It would be nice if we actually support those folks that actually live and care about our communities,” said Smith.

Drip Coffee will be hosting six local food vendors in their shop for Small Business Saturday.

