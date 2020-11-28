Hurricane Fire Department finding ways to still give back to community during holiday season

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the pandemic, Hurricane Fire Department has found unique ways to still give back to the community during the holiday season.

“For several years now, the department has sponsored a food drive and boot drive through town usually the first weekend of December,” said Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes. “We do it to help support the community cupboard here in town.”

However, since COVID-19 cases are still increasing, Chief Wilkes said this year the department will have different ways of collecting donations for the community cupboard.

“We’ve partnered up with US Foods here in Hurricane and the week of December 7 through 12 there will be a trailer sitting (at the department) and we’re going to try to fill as much of the trailer as we can.”

He said it will be a no-contact drop-off that will be open for the public to bring by goods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday that week. They are asking for any non-perishable food or canned goods.

“If you need help unloading your car, you can honk the horn a couple of times and we’ll come out with masks and gloves (to) unload your car for you. There won’t be any close contact.”

Chief Wilkes said for their boot-drive this year they will be collecting donations through PayPal or you can also drop cash off at the fire department in their secure donation box. The money will be used for personal hygiene stuff for the cupboard such as, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo or soap. Or you can also donate those type of items:

“If you don’t want to come by and drop off your donation (you can also) ClickList (and) put 2716 Main Street, Hurricane as the delivery address,” said Chief Wilkes. “Have it shipped from Walmart, whatever you want to do.”

Along with the annual boot and food drives, the Hurricane Fire Department also puts on annual hayrides with Santa, which will also be a no-go this year because of COVID-19.

“Also, for the last fifteen years or so we have done hayrides with Santa,” Chief Wilkes told WSAZ. “We do that as part of our food-drive, so we ask people to bring a donation of canned food when they come to the hayrides.”

Instead of hayrides this year, the fire department along with the city of Hurricane has created a custom sleigh for Santa to be pulled in by a firetruck around the town. That will happen each night during the week of December 14 through the 18 at 6 p.m.

“We are going to try to visit every street in town (and) there will be a schedule posted on our Facebook page along with a website where you can track Santa.”

