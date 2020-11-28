Kenova Christmas tree lighting ceremony cancelled
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An annual tradition in Kenova has been cancelled.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias tells WSAZ that their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been cancelled.
The cancellation comes due to COVID-19. It was scheduled to happen next Thursday evening.
The City’s beautification committee made the call to cancel the ceremony to keep everyone safe.
