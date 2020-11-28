Advertisement

Lincoln County fire causes power outages

A main power pole was involved in the fire, causing some Branchland area residents to live without power until the pole is replaced.(West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire has led to some residents without power in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.

According to the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say stations 500, 600, and 400 were dispatched to a structure fire on McClellan Highway, south from Branchland Family Dollar.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, firefighters say, and one of the main power poles was affected by the fire.

As of around 5 a.m. the fire department says some Branchland area residents can expect to be out of power until AEP finishes replacing the power pole.

Lincoln EMS was also at the scene for assistance.

