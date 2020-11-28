Marshall Swimming and Diving signs 7 recruits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall women’s swimming and diving team has signed seven recruits to the National Letters of Intent.

According to a press release from Marshall athletic department officials, this adds five swimmers and two divers from the 2021 class to the Thundering Herd’s roster.

“This group brings a strong competitive edge and experience to our current team,” Marshall head coach Ian Walsh said. “We feel they will come in and develop into significant contributors for us in the years to come. They are great fits academically and from the beginning of this recruiting process, each one expressed wanting to be part of the excitement around our building program.”

Here are the seven recruits as well as some of their achievements, according to the release:

Jenna Bopp – Wheeling, W. Va. / Wheeling Park HS

- Top times are 1:04.36 in 100-yard breaststroke, 2:38.97 in 200-meter breaststroke and 2:13.56 in 200-yard IM.

- State record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke.

- An “A” Finalist at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships in the 100-meter & 200-meter breaststroke.

- Ranks 2nd in the state of West Virginia.

Sofia Bormett – Stoughton, Wisc. / Stoughton HS

- Top times are 24.57 in the 50-yard free, 52.36 in the 100-yard free and 1:51.92 in the 200-yard free.

- Six-time Wisconsin DII State Championship Finalist and state champion in 2018 in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.30.

- Ranks 15th in the state of Wisconsin.

Gabrielle Ivey – Ocean Springs, Miss. / Ocean Springs HS

- Top times are 51.68 in the 100-yard free, 1:51.02 in the 200-yard free, 2:02.07 in 200-yard backstroke and 2:06.46 in 200-yard IM.

- Eight-time Mississippi State Championship finalist and is the state record holder in the 200-yard free and the 200-yard IM.

- Ranks 1st in the state of Mississippi.

Grace Kelscheimer – Westlake, Ohio / Westlake City HS

- Top score is 426.75 for 1-meter (11 Dive).

- Placed 6th at 2019 High School Districts with a score of 289.30.

Leigh Lopez-Silvers – University Place, Wash. / Curtis HS

- Top times are 23.99 in the 50-yard free, 51.35 in the 100-yard free, 1:51.16 in the 200-yard free, 25.15 in the 50-yard butterfly, 55.66 in the 100-yard butterfly and 2:03.88 in the 200-yard butterfly.

- Six-time Washington 4A State Championships finalist.

- USA Swimming Scholastic All-American was runner-up in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard free as a junior.

- Ranks 8th in the state of Washington.

Kailee Payne – Ithaca, New York / Ithaca Senior HS

- Top scores are 432.45 for 1-meter (11 Dive) and 371.15 for 3-meter (10 Dive).

- Placed 13th at 2019 New York State meet with a score of 432.45.

Federica Savoia – Reggio Emilia, Italy / Istituto Europeo Scuole Superiori

- Top times are 2:06.23 in 200-meter freestyle, 4:19.88 in 400-meter freestyle, 8:50.53 in 800-meter freestyle and 16:57.55 in 1500-meter freestyle.

- Placed 4th at the 2019 Long Course National Championships in Rome, Italy in the 1500-meter freestyle.

- She is ranked Top 25 in Italy in the 1500-meter freestyle in 2020.

