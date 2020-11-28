Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Schools in several West Virginia counties will not be able to return to in-person learning later this upcoming week because of their orange or red status on the updated school metric map.

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red, including Mason.

Seventeen counties are orange including Wayne, Mingo, Boone, and Putnam.

Schools in those red and orange counties will be remote the entire week.

Earlier in the month, Gov. Jim Justice called for all schools in West Virginia start the week after Thanksgiving remotely while green, yellow, and gold counties can resume in-person learning beginning Thursday.

