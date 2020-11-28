Nice weekend, nasty Monday-Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A stern warning for weekend travelers as we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday and this has nothing to do with Covid! Rather this alert for a major storm system that is destined to play havoc with travel plans across much of the east coast region.

While Saturday will dawn with leftover overnight high clouds, the trend will be for increasing amounts of sun to burst onto the scene. Afternoon highs will be dead on for the season up near 50-55.

Sunday will dawn frosty then as warming south breezes blow temperatures will spike into the 50s and even 60 despite an increase in afternoon clouds (milky white clouds arrive) before sunset.

Sunday night will see rain arrive by the end of Football Night In America. Rain can create street flooding issues overnight into Monday morning’s drive to work.

Monday will turn blustery and colder with a wind whipped rain transitioning to snow from west to east during the afternoon-evening. Snow looks then to fall most of Monday night into mid-day on Tuesday. This period from dusk Monday thru noon Tuesday would offer the risk of our first accumulating snow of the season.

At 11pm on Friday I spotlighted our region in a general 1″-3″ zone for snow with a CDC zone in Ohio (Cincy-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland) in a more favorable zone for heavier accumulations. I had this area in a 3″-6″ crescent and added that 8″ toward Cleveland might be more precise.

To sum up, shoppers and travelers are in for a pleasant weekend before the proverbial “other shoe” falls on our toes on Monday.,

