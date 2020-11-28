Ohio surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio reached a grim COVID-19 milestone Saturday when the state surpassed 400,000 cases of the virus.

The Ohio Dept. of Health says 6,895 new cases sent the total case number since the start of the pandemic to 406,703.

The state is averaging 7,666 cases a day over the last 21 days.

There were 32 deaths also reported Saturday, raising Ohio’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,378.

Just over 300 people have been hospitalized since Friday and an additional 37 have been put in ICU.

State health officials say Saturday’s data is incomplete. They ask for patience as they sort through a surge in testing and thousands of reports that are pending review.

