Advertisement

President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President John F. Kennedy is being honored on the official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

The ornament featured Kennedy’s posthumous White House portrait. On the back are the dates of his brief term: 1961 to 1963.

At age 43, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States. Two years later, he was assassinated.

The ornament is available on the White House Historical Association website and costs about $25.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom