Saturday’s Ohio State game at Illinois is now off

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Just hours after news came out that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has contracted COVID-19, the team and its’ fanbase found out there will be no game Saturday at Illinois. Multiple news agencies including the Associated Press released the news Friday evening. It has been revealed that further testing showed more positive results within the program and all team related activities have been put on hold.

This is the second time in this shortened season that the Buckeyes were not able to play on a Saturday. Their game at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin program.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.