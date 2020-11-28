Advertisement

Sunday semi-finals in WV are done

Cabell Midland football
Cabell Midland football(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no games tomorrow for Cabell Midland and South Charleston due to the latest WV Department of Education metric map. Musselman cannot come to SC because Berkeley County never got out of the orange designation. Meanwhile, Cabell Midland was eliminated because despite being “gold” now, Bridgeport had to wait to play the Knights from the last metric map and the Indians could not be eliminated for that reason. The latest map also has Harrison County orange and the Indians are eliminated too.

WSAZ is waiting for an official statement from Bernie Dolan who is the Executive Director of the WVSSAC.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
Flames
Crews Fighting Structure Fire
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Latest News

WVSSAC crowns champions after Saturday metric map
SUPER SIX CANCELED
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
Ohio wins by 42 over BGSU
Bobcats blast BGSU
Kemore Gamble scores a touchdown for Florida.
UK loses to #6 Florida