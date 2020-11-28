Sunday semi-finals in WV are done

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no games tomorrow for Cabell Midland and South Charleston due to the latest WV Department of Education metric map. Musselman cannot come to SC because Berkeley County never got out of the orange designation. Meanwhile, Cabell Midland was eliminated because despite being “gold” now, Bridgeport had to wait to play the Knights from the last metric map and the Indians could not be eliminated for that reason. The latest map also has Harrison County orange and the Indians are eliminated too.

WSAZ is waiting for an official statement from Bernie Dolan who is the Executive Director of the WVSSAC.

