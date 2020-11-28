Advertisement

UK loses to #6 Florida

Kemore Gamble scores a touchdown for Florida.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fl. (WSAZ) - The Gators turned on the gas in Gainesville after halftime against UK. With the score just 14-10 in favor of Florida, they outscored UK 20-0 in the second half to get the win and improve to 7-1 in the SEC. Kentucky falls to 3-6.

Kentucky struggled with the passing game as they managed just 62 yards through the air and gained 159 on the ground. On the flip side, Florida threw for 314 yards with Kyle Trask tossing three touchdowns.

The Cats finish the 2020 regular season Saturday December 5th when they host South Carolina.

