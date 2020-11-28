Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP images)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 45,845 and death toll to 718.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, and an 87-year old male from Preston County.

“As a grandfather, I am particularly sensitive to the grief children are suffering from the loss of a grandparent or beloved neighbor,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians of all ages are affected by these tragic losses of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard beats Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter beats Shelby Valley