West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 45,845 and death toll to 718.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, and an 87-year old male from Preston County.

“As a grandfather, I am particularly sensitive to the grief children are suffering from the loss of a grandparent or beloved neighbor,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians of all ages are affected by these tragic losses of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).

