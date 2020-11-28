Advertisement

West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Nark Kumaravelan of Fairmont was the recipient
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and George Sokos, D.O.(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia saw its first dual-organ transplant at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Thursday. Nov. 19.

48-year-old Nark Kumaravelan of Fairmont received the gifts of a lifetime, a new heart and a new kidney.

He was suffering from heart disease and kidney failure.

“I’m so grateful to the transplant team at WVU Medicine for their amazing work, and I’m most grateful to the donor and the donor’s family,” Kumaravelan said. “I know my life is being extended through the generosity and kindness of that person; I’ll honor that gift each and every day through my own acts of kindness.”

The surgery was performed by Marco Caccamo, D.O, and George Sokos, D.O. of the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance.

The delicate and complex transplants took nine-and-a-half hours to complete

The doctors expect Kumaravelan to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
Flames
Crews Fighting Structure Fire
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy
WVSSAC crowns champions after Saturday metric map
SUPER SIX CANCELED
Local businesses in Pomeroy saw their busiest day of the year.
Customers turn out for Small Business Saturday in Pomeroy