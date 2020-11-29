Advertisement

2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee

By WSMV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating after two family dogs were found shot to death with Christmas lights tied around their bodies.

The Justice family took to social media Nov. 14 asking the community for help finding their two lost dogs, Willow and Rocky. Just over a week later, on Nov. 23, Cheatham County Animal Control found them both shot dead in Ashland City, Tennessee.

“The family is crushed and heartbroken,” said Brooke Hall, the director of animal control. “The first thing that comes to mind is what kind of sick person would do this?”

Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used by people to fish and dump trash. They also had Christmas lights tied around their bodies.(Source: Justice Family, WSMV via CNN)

The dogs, who had been laid back to back, were covered in holly near a spot that’s often used by people to fish and dump trash. They also had Christmas lights tied around their bodies.

Lt. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says the lights were not used to “decorate” the bodies but instead to drag them.

“It was actually more used like a drag rope. It was tied kind of around their front quarters there, just to kind of drag them,” he said.

Authorities are searching for answers to whoever did this, even turning to social media.

“We are speaking to the people that live near the homeowner, the person that owns the dogs. We’re speaking to the people that have actually made remarks or posted on Facebook. There’s some things on there that are kind of hateful, kind of mean. We want to follow up on those,” Miller said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Cheatham County Animal Control.

“We will find you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Hall said.

Copyright 2020 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
Flames
Crews Fighting Structure Fire
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared