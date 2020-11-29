Advertisement

Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

President-elect Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that...
President-elect Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that he supports closing it.(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that he supports closing it.

That has brought a degree of hope to some of the 40 men still held there.

Lawyers for some of the prisoners say they hope the Biden administration will resume Obama-era efforts to close the detention center.

President Donald Trump said in his 2016 campaign that he would load up the prison with “bad dudes,” but he largely ignored it and only one prisoner was released under his administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
Flames
Crews Fighting Structure Fire
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared