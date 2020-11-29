Advertisement

Crews Fighting Structure Fire

Flames
Flames(Gray tv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a fully involved structure fire.

According to dispatchers it happened on the 19000 block of Maccorkle Avenue.

The call came in just after 7 p.m., East Bank Fire Department responded to the call and are on scene.

Dispatchers say this home was occupied at the time of the fire, injured are unknown at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has determined the WV Super Six high...
WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Latest News

Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Jessie Pollitt, 28, fired a weapon at a Fleming County deputy, and other people in the area.
Man arrested and charged for shooting at Kentucky deputy
WVSSAC crowns champions after Saturday metric map
SUPER SIX CANCELED
Local businesses in Pomeroy saw their busiest day of the year.
Customers turn out for Small Business Saturday in Pomeroy