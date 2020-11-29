Advertisement

Customers turn out for Small Business Saturday in Pomeroy

Local businesses in Pomeroy saw their busiest day of the year.
Local businesses in Pomeroy saw their busiest day of the year.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In Pomeroy, small businesses are seeing their busiest day of 2020.

“For us, (it’s been) exceedingly steady,” said The Fabric Shop’s Karen Walker. “We haven’t had any downtime whatsoever.”

Customers flocked to businesses all up and down Main Street to score some local deals to start the holiday season, and support the businesses that make up their community.

“This has been a great weekend. People have been out, supporting our customers are wonderful,” local clothing outfitter Paige Cleek said. “They support us on this weekend all the time but especially this weekend.”

Small businesses make up an overwhelming majority of Pomeroy’s economy, with no department stores within the village or in Meigs County.

Local artisan Amy Blake, who started a pop-up shop for this holiday season on Main Street, says the support means so much in a difficult year.

“It means everything that someone like myself to have a small business because we have been so limited on how we’re able to reach a customer this year with COVID-19,” Blake said. “So for us to be able to have our community come and support us means absolutely everything. If it wasn’t for them, a lot of us still wouldn’t be here.”

“It’s been an answer to prayer,” Walker said. “It’s just amazing.”

Business owners also say that the money spent locally, stays within the community.

“It’s great for all of us. It’s not just us business people that benefit,” Cleek said. “We all benefit from this, from the support.”

