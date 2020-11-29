Advertisement

House on Charleston’s west side hit by bullets

A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.
A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.(Gray tv)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Police say it happened on Delaware Ave.

The house was reportedly shot twice. Police tell WSAZ no one was hurt.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle in this case was a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in...
Investigation underway in Charleston following a shooting
The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red

Latest News

Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Relief funding applications for Kentucky restaurants begin Monday
Students at Washington-Nile Local in Scioto County will be learning virtually until at least...
Washington-Nile Local Schools to learn remotely until January
COVID
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19