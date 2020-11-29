House on Charleston’s west side hit by bullets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Police say it happened on Delaware Ave.

The house was reportedly shot twice. Police tell WSAZ no one was hurt.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle in this case was a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.