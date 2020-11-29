Investigation underway in Charleston following a shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Charleston.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, a female was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of 7th Ave.

The female initially told Charleston Police that she was shot in a “drive by” style shooting, however she later told Charleston Police that she made up that detail.

According to Lt. Hazelett, she accidentally shot herself in the leg.

The female has been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.