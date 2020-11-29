Advertisement

Investigation underway in Charleston following a shooting

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Charleston.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Charleston.

According to Lt. Tony Hazelett, a female was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of 7th Ave.

The female initially told Charleston Police that she was shot in a “drive by” style shooting, however she later told Charleston Police that she made up that detail.

According to Lt. Hazelett, she accidentally shot herself in the leg.

The female has been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

