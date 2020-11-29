Advertisement

KY Attorney General plans to take U.S. Court of Appeals ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following the Appeals court...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following the Appeals court ruling on keeping private, religious schools closed.(WKYT News)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit sided with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on keeping Kentucky private, religious schools closed to in-person learning-- officials are working towards bringing this ruling to the United States Supreme Court.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following statement on twitter:

