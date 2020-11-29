KY Attorney General plans to take U.S. Court of Appeals ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit sided with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on keeping Kentucky private, religious schools closed to in-person learning-- officials are working towards bringing this ruling to the United States Supreme Court.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following statement on twitter:

We’re disappointed with the Sixth Circuit’s ruling allowing the Governor to close religious schools, but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the United States Supreme Court. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 29, 2020

