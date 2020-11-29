Advertisement

Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday

Southern storm in-coming
Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early this Sunday afternoon a shield of cirrus clouds is spreading across the sky like a carpet unfurling in the heavens. So the morning blueness to the sky is giving way to a milky white complexion on the southern horizon. These clouds are forerunners of a southern storm that promises a Monday rain followed by our first snow of the season Monday night into Tuesday.

Travelers are advised to complete return plans after Thanksgiving tonight before the rains arrive since those first rains will be accompanied by gusty winds, low ceilings (fog on the high ground) and wet roads.

Monday morning’s rains will taper to a mist by mid-day all the while as colder air bleeds in from the north.

By Monday dusk a new surge of moist air will intercept the colder thermals and in tandem with the renewed chill help to develop a steady snow (commencing points west as early as noon-3pm). From there it looks to snow all night into Tuesday with our first accumulations of the season likely.

Tuesday will dawn with a blustery wind blowing snow around and a blanket of snow likely on the ground. Sub-freezing temperatures would demand roads to be treated to ensure a safer trip to work and school. As for school, in this pandemic era many kids are studying virtually at home, but should we get the anticipated 1″-3″, moms and dads should allow for some play time in between on-line lessons.

One final word, since Friday our weather models (especially the mighty Euro) have hinted at heavier snows along the Scioto Trail and the Bob Evans and Appalachian highways of Southern Ohio. So we will keep an eye on this developing southern storm for any upgrades in expected accumulations.

Let the winter games begin!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in...
Investigation underway in Charleston following a shooting
The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red

Latest News

Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Relief funding applications for Kentucky restaurants begin Monday
Students at Washington-Nile Local in Scioto County will be learning virtually until at least...
Washington-Nile Local Schools to learn remotely until January
COVID
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.
House on Charleston’s west side hit by bullets