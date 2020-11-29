Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early this Sunday afternoon a shield of cirrus clouds is spreading across the sky like a carpet unfurling in the heavens. So the morning blueness to the sky is giving way to a milky white complexion on the southern horizon. These clouds are forerunners of a southern storm that promises a Monday rain followed by our first snow of the season Monday night into Tuesday.

Travelers are advised to complete return plans after Thanksgiving tonight before the rains arrive since those first rains will be accompanied by gusty winds, low ceilings (fog on the high ground) and wet roads.

Monday morning’s rains will taper to a mist by mid-day all the while as colder air bleeds in from the north.

By Monday dusk a new surge of moist air will intercept the colder thermals and in tandem with the renewed chill help to develop a steady snow (commencing points west as early as noon-3pm). From there it looks to snow all night into Tuesday with our first accumulations of the season likely.

Tuesday will dawn with a blustery wind blowing snow around and a blanket of snow likely on the ground. Sub-freezing temperatures would demand roads to be treated to ensure a safer trip to work and school. As for school, in this pandemic era many kids are studying virtually at home, but should we get the anticipated 1″-3″, moms and dads should allow for some play time in between on-line lessons.

One final word, since Friday our weather models (especially the mighty Euro) have hinted at heavier snows along the Scioto Trail and the Bob Evans and Appalachian highways of Southern Ohio. So we will keep an eye on this developing southern storm for any upgrades in expected accumulations.

Let the winter games begin!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.