A Rainy Monday Becomes A Snowy Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late this Sunday clouds returned to the area as a new low pressure system move in. Throughout the weekend travelers were advised to complete return plans by tonight as a wave of rain is just over the horizon. This will be accompanied by gusty winds, low ceilings (fog on the high ground) and wet roads.

Monday morning’s rains will taper to a mist by mid-day all the while as colder air bleeds in from the north and could bring a few locations off near Chillicothe, OH a wintry mix by the afternoon hours. For the rest of us, it might not be till after dinnertime that the first flakes in your neighborhood are seen

By Monday dusk a new surge of moist air will intercept the colder air and in tandem with the renewed chill help to develop a steady snow Monday evening. From there it looks to snow all night into Tuesday with our first accumulations of the season likely.

Tuesday will dawn with a blustery wind blowing snow around and a blanket of snow likely on the ground. Sub-freezing temperatures would demand roads to be treated to ensure a safer trip to work and school. As for school, in this pandemic era many kids are studying virtually at home, but should we get the anticipated 1″-3″, moms and dads should allow for some play time in between on-line lessons.

At the moment it looks like 2 Inches of snow looks most likely for many in our region however you can’t rule out an inch or two above or below this on a local level based on your elevation and where the heaviest snow bands line up. Currently, Nicholas County, WV is looking most likely to get the most snow with some locations expecting 4 to 5 inches of snow.

