No change at the top of rankings

Marshall moves up to # 15
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass in front of Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols for a 2-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With many top teams winning and others not playing because of COVID-19, the top of the college football rankings remain unchanged as December begins. The top 5 are still Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Marshall moved up to #15 as they host Rice this coming weekend in their last home game of 2020.

Here are the complete rankings from the Associated Press.

         Record      Pts      Prv              

1. Alabama (62)                

2. Notre Dame                   

3. Ohio St.                  

4. Clemson             

5. Texas A&M                  

6. Florida            

7. Cincinnati              

9. Miami          

10. Indiana              

11. Georgia                 

12. Iowa St.                

13. Oklahoma            

14. Coastal Carolina              

15. Marshall                

16. Northwestern              

17. Southern Cal               

18. Wisconsin              

19. Oklahoma St.               

20. Louisiana-Lafayette                

21. Oregon                

22. Tulsa           

23. Washington               

24. Iowa                  

25. Liberty      

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

