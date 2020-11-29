No change at the top of rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With many top teams winning and others not playing because of COVID-19, the top of the college football rankings remain unchanged as December begins. The top 5 are still Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Marshall moved up to #15 as they host Rice this coming weekend in their last home game of 2020.

Here are the complete rankings from the Associated Press.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio St.

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Iowa St.

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. Northwestern

17. Southern Cal

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma St.

20. Louisiana-Lafayette

21. Oregon

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

