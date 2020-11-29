No change at the top of rankings
Marshall moves up to # 15
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With many top teams winning and others not playing because of COVID-19, the top of the college football rankings remain unchanged as December begins. The top 5 are still Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Marshall moved up to #15 as they host Rice this coming weekend in their last home game of 2020.
Here are the complete rankings from the Associated Press.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62)
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio St.
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Iowa St.
13. Oklahoma
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
16. Northwestern
17. Southern Cal
18. Wisconsin
19. Oklahoma St.
20. Louisiana-Lafayette
21. Oregon
22. Tulsa
23. Washington
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.
