Ohio reports just over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases

The latest data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the case count now stands at 414,432 with 266,341 presumed recovered.
The latest data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the case count now stands at 414,432 with 266,341 presumed recovered.(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 have risen by 7,729 in Ohio Sunday.

The latest data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the case count now stands at 414,432 with 266,341 presumed recovered.

An additional 21 deaths related to the virus were also confirmed. The new deaths raise the death toll to 6,399.

State health officials say the data remains incomplete, as thousands of reports are still pending review.

The Dept. of Health says the delay is because of unprecedented volume and surge in testing.

