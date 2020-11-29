Advertisement

Spiders upset Kentucky

Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre...
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre Gustavson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Richmond Spiders beat 10th ranked Kentucky Sunday afternoon by a final of 76-64. It’s the Cats first loss of the season as they fall to 1-1 in this early part of the 2020 season. 4 Richmond players scored in double figures in the game and they are Blake Francis, Nathan Cayo, Grant Golden and Tyler Burton. Brandon Boston Jr. led UK in scoring with 20 points with Olivier Sarr adding 17 points. Kentucky led by 4 at the break but were outscored 48-32 in the 2nd half.

#10 Kentucky plays #6 Kansas Tuesday night at Indianapolis.

