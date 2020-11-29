Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP images)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,152 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 46,997 and death toll to 729.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, and an 84-year old male from Marion County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break with one another, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (405), Berkeley (3,189), Boone (645), Braxton (116), Brooke (642), Cabell (2,881), Calhoun (77), Clay (117), Doddridge (122), Fayette (1,154), Gilmer (203), Grant (358), Greenbrier (499), Hampshire (325), Hancock (694), Hardy (276), Harrison (1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).

