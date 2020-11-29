WVSSAC: No Super 6; South Charleston wins AAA championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has decided the WV Super Six high school football championships will not be played and have determined the winners for each class.

They say the decisions were based on Saturday’s WV Dept. of Education color map.

WVSSAC officials say the winners for each class are: A- St. Mary’s, AA- Fairmont, and AAA- South Charleston.

“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events”, said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.”

“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility,” Dolan said. “We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”

