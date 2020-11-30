Advertisement

73-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County

This brings the total number of deaths to 26.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 73-year-old man passed away on Sunday due to the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths to 26.

66 new cases have been reported as of Monday for Scioto County. There have been 2,210 since the start of the pandemic.

37 additional people have recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,429 recoveries overall.

Four more hospitalizations have been reported, totaling 179 since the outbreak started.

Scioto County is a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

The ODH says the data for Monday is incomplete due to unprecedented volume. Thousands of reports are pending review.

