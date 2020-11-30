Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County, 40 more cases

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest death involved a 70-year-old man. His death makes 28 deaths total.

Health officials also announced 40 new cases, including 11 cases at the federal prison in the Ashland area.

The cases in the community range from a 3-year-old girl to an 80-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,862 total cases, with 1,104 in November alone.

Eight hundred seventy-one people have recovered from the virus.

