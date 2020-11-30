Annual Boot Drive underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department responded in full force Monday but instead of a fire it was for a good cause.

The annual Boot Drive is underway and firefighters are collecting donations so they can buy Christmas presents for children at the City Mission.

It’s going on at 3rd Avenue and 20th Street, as well as 5th Avenue and 9th Street.

For the past 16 years, the fire department has held this fundraiser and uses the money for gifts and a Christmas party for the kids.

This year may be a little different because of COVID-19 restrictions, so a party might not happen. However, Santa is working with firefighters on how to make a special appearance.

Firefighters say this is the type of call they like responding to because it brings out the best in people.

The goal is just to raise as much as possible to meet the growing need for kids. Last year’s Boot Drive raised more than 85-hundred dollars.

