Broadband internet access map released in W.Va.

Expanding access to broadband internet has been a major focus in West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Identifying parts of West Virginia that have some of the greatest need for broadband internet access has become a focus for some state lawmakers.

On Monday, West Virginia Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell; Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and leaders of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council announced the creation of a new statewide broadband internet availability map.

According to a release from the West Virginia House, the West Virginia Broadband Availability map will allow lawmakers, both at the state and federal levels, to better serve underserved areas with broadband access.

“Our first-of-its-kind map instead uses actual speed data from consumers, and the result is now the most accurate, detailed map of where broadband is and is not in the state of West Virginia,” Linville said in a release.

State leaders said the interactive map, which was developed by gathering West Virginians’ broadband internet speed since the beginning of 2020, “is likely the most accurate and detailed such map in the nation.”

The interactive map can be found here.  

