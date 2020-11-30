Crews fight scrapyard fire in Prestonsburg, Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews from multiple fire departments on Monday fought a scrapyard fire in Prestonsburg, firefighters say.

It happened at Adam’s Junkyard.

Firefighters say about 80 to 100 cars were in the process of being scrapped when the fire started. The cause and start time of the fire are unknown.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries were reported.

Prestonsburg Fire Department firefighters responded and were assisted by David, Allen, Cow Creek, and Middle Creek departments.

All roads in that area are back open.

