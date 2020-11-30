Advertisement

Derek Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives around...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives around \Corey Douglas Jr. #13 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)(Richard Carlson/Inertia | Richard Carlson/Inertia)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Derek Culver picked up the season opening Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week award. It’s the first time Culver has won this award.

Culver was named MVP of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after leading West Virginia to a 3-0 start. He had double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds against VCU and scored 15 points in the championship win over Western Kentucky. The junior forward registered 14 rebounds and four blocked shots against South Dakota State. Culver averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the week while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free throw line.

#11 WVU plays #1 Gonzaga Wednesday night at Indianapolis.

