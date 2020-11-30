DMV offices closed to public due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two Division of Motor Vehicle offices are closed as of Monday morning.

The Kanawha City DMV Regional Office is switching to appointment only, according to the DMV.

This is due to coronavirus exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office.

The Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office is closed until further notice, also because of COVID-19 exposures causing a reduction in employees.

If you need assistance, you can use the online services portal by clicking here.

You can also use the drop box outside of the Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office or the one outside of the Kanawha City DMV Regional Office.

If your transactions cannot be completed online or using a kiosk, you can visit a regional office located in Winfield, Flatwoods, Spencer, Huntington, or Parkersburg.

