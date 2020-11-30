Firefighter with COVID fights for his life

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several members of a fire department and emergency services crew in Putnam County are battling COVID-19 right now, and one is fighting for his life.

Jason Wurster, a firefighter with the Jefferson Fire Department, and also a paramedic, is on a ventilator.

Several agencies came together and posted on social media hoping for a good outcome.

The men and women of Hurricane Fire & Rescue are sending prayers up for one of our brothers - Jason Wurster. Jason is an... Posted by Hurricane Fire & Rescue on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Along with being a paramedic, Wurster is an active member of the Jefferson Fire Department where he had been fire chief.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said a few people had COVID where Wurster works at the Putnam County Emergency Services building.

They said Wurster is now on a ventilator in the hospital.

The current fire chief at the Jefferson Fire Department said Wurster has worked for the Putnam County EMS for 20 years.

Chief Jon Vandergriff said Wurster has been instrumental in getting a new firehouse for the department.

“We think that it could never happen to us, we try to feel invincible. But whenever it impacts us, it really hits home because we are like a family,” said Vandergriff. “Whenever it impacts one of us, it impacts all of us.”

Chief Vandergriff said Wurster told him last Thursday he was in the ICU. Chief Vandergriff is asking for prayers for Wurster as he continues to fight for his life.

We are sending our love and prayers to our Brother Firefighter & Paramedic Jason Wurster. Jason is a Firefighter and... Posted by Point Pleasant Fire Department on Sunday, November 29, 2020

WSAZ has reached out to the Putnam County Emergency Services for comment about cases, but we have not heard back yet.

The Jefferson Fire Department says Wurster being sick does not affect response times for the fire department.

