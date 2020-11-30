Advertisement

Firefighter with COVID fights for his life

Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several members of a fire department and emergency services crew in Putnam County are battling COVID-19 right now, and one is fighting for his life.

Jason Wurster, a firefighter with the Jefferson Fire Department, and also a paramedic, is on a ventilator.

Several agencies came together and posted on social media hoping for a good outcome.

The men and women of Hurricane Fire & Rescue are sending prayers up for one of our brothers - Jason Wurster. Jason is an...

Posted by Hurricane Fire & Rescue on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Along with being a paramedic, Wurster is an active member of the Jefferson Fire Department where he had been fire chief.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said a few people had COVID where Wurster works at the Putnam County Emergency Services building.

They said Wurster is now on a ventilator in the hospital.

The current fire chief at the Jefferson Fire Department said Wurster has worked for the Putnam County EMS for 20 years.

Chief Jon Vandergriff said Wurster has been instrumental in getting a new firehouse for the department.

“We think that it could never happen to us, we try to feel invincible. But whenever it impacts us, it really hits home because we are like a family,” said Vandergriff. “Whenever it impacts one of us, it impacts all of us.”

Chief Vandergriff said Wurster told him last Thursday he was in the ICU. Chief Vandergriff is asking for prayers for Wurster as he continues to fight for his life.

We are sending our love and prayers to our Brother Firefighter & Paramedic Jason Wurster. Jason is a Firefighter and...

Posted by Point Pleasant Fire Department on Sunday, November 29, 2020

WSAZ has reached out to the Putnam County Emergency Services for comment about cases, but we have not heard back yet.

The Jefferson Fire Department says Wurster being sick does not affect response times for the fire department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in...
Investigation underway in Charleston following a shooting
The map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows five counties red,...
Metric map for West Virginia schools updated; five counties red

Latest News

Kentucky restaurants and bars that have been financially impacted by shutdowns and limitations...
Relief funding applications for Kentucky restaurants begin Monday
Students at Washington-Nile Local in Scioto County will be learning virtually until at least...
Washington-Nile Local Schools to learn remotely until January
COVID
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
A house on Charleston’s west side was hit by bullets overnight Saturday into Sunday.
House on Charleston’s west side hit by bullets