Advertisement

First snow arrives with Christmassy ambiance

Snowfall Forecast Nov.30 - Dec.1, 2020
Snowfall Forecast Nov.30 - Dec.1, 2020(WSAZ)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Monday afternoon’s cold rain was transitioning to snow across Interior Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky as a wet and windy southern storm made its way across the region.

With the nearest 32 degree temperature still west of Cincinnati and Louisville at 3 pm, the initial few hours of wet snow looked to melt on paved surfaces.

By dusk (or an hour later east) colder air will complete the change from rain to snow for most paving the way for an all snow night ahead. After midnight temperatures will fall below freezing. That will open the window for roads and sidewalks to accumulate a coating. As we awaken in the morning, an inch or 2 of snow will lay out on above ground level surfaces. Parts of Interior Ohio including the Bob Evans and Appalachian highways and Ohio state route 23 (aka the Scioto Trail) will have enough snow (2″-4″ the farther west and north one drives) for snowplows to be out.

Tuesday will feature a cold and blustery wind that will blow through in flurry form. Fresh new accumulations will be common from Charleston north along I-77 and I-79. Likewise the high country of West Virginia will snow most of Tuesday with accumulations stacking up 4″-6″ in towns like Buckhannon, Webster Springs, Summersville, Beckley and Richwood to name a few. Naturally, the ski lodges will do even better where Snowshoe will open on Friday after an 8″ or so snowfall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slushy, slick roads anticipated on Monday night-Tuesday
Nice today, Nasty Monday-Tuesday
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident
Fire departments reach out to community for prayers for Jason Wurster as he fights COVID.
Firefighter with COVID fights for his life
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced
State Route 7 in Meigs County shut down after a two vehicle accident with entrapment Monday...
UPDATE | State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Snow on the roads may no longer be an excuse to cancel class in the winter, thanks to virtual...
Snow comes to town
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier reports a quiet, although chilly, weather pattern later in...
Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 30th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | The First “Snow” This Season
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 30th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast