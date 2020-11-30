First snow arrives with Christmassy ambiance

(WSAZ) - Monday afternoon’s cold rain was transitioning to snow across Interior Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky as a wet and windy southern storm made its way across the region.

With the nearest 32 degree temperature still west of Cincinnati and Louisville at 3 pm, the initial few hours of wet snow looked to melt on paved surfaces.

By dusk (or an hour later east) colder air will complete the change from rain to snow for most paving the way for an all snow night ahead. After midnight temperatures will fall below freezing. That will open the window for roads and sidewalks to accumulate a coating. As we awaken in the morning, an inch or 2 of snow will lay out on above ground level surfaces. Parts of Interior Ohio including the Bob Evans and Appalachian highways and Ohio state route 23 (aka the Scioto Trail) will have enough snow (2″-4″ the farther west and north one drives) for snowplows to be out.

Tuesday will feature a cold and blustery wind that will blow through in flurry form. Fresh new accumulations will be common from Charleston north along I-77 and I-79. Likewise the high country of West Virginia will snow most of Tuesday with accumulations stacking up 4″-6″ in towns like Buckhannon, Webster Springs, Summersville, Beckley and Richwood to name a few. Naturally, the ski lodges will do even better where Snowshoe will open on Friday after an 8″ or so snowfall.

