Gonzaga still #1 in college hoops

WVU jumps up to #11
The athletic department announced Wednesday that the Mountaineers will play top-ranked Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 2.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gonzaga Bulldogs retained the top spot in college basketball in the Top 25 rankings with a matchup with #11 West Virginia just two days away. The Kentucky Wildcats dropped from #11 to #20 after losing to Richmond who jumped into the rankings at #19. Ohio State stayed at #23.

Here are the rankings that came out Monday afternoon.

1. Gonzaga (57)

2. Baylor(6)

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston

11. West Virginia

12. Villanova

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Texas Tech

18. Texas

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Oregon

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, TCU 1, Loyola Chicago 1, BYU 1, Colorado 1

Dropped from rankings: UCLA 22, Michigan 25

