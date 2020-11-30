Gonzaga still #1 in college hoops
WVU jumps up to #11
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gonzaga Bulldogs retained the top spot in college basketball in the Top 25 rankings with a matchup with #11 West Virginia just two days away. The Kentucky Wildcats dropped from #11 to #20 after losing to Richmond who jumped into the rankings at #19. Ohio State stayed at #23.
Here are the rankings that came out Monday afternoon.
1. Gonzaga (57)
2. Baylor(6)
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Illinois
6. Duke
7. Kansas
9. Creighton
10. Houston
11. West Virginia
12. Villanova
13. Tennessee
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Texas Tech
18. Texas
19. Richmond
20. Kentucky
21. Oregon
22. Florida State
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, TCU 1, Loyola Chicago 1, BYU 1, Colorado 1
Dropped from rankings: UCLA 22, Michigan 25
