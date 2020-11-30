Governor Justice announces elective surgeries to be reduced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a significant cutback in elective surgeries in hospitals.

He made the announcement Monday morning.

Governor Justice says they are only cutting back elective procedures that don’t require overnight stays.

The governor says, “at this point and time, if truly, we’re going to be overrun with our hospitals, we need to move immediately upon that guidance to stopping elective surgeries.”

He also announced the daily percent positivity on the DHHR’s website is the highest it has been since April. On Monday, November 30, the percent positivity is at 7.07%.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.